Biden Calls Trump A Sick F*ck In Private

How President Biden really speaks about Donald Trump behind closed doors is being revealed. The President calls Trump a sick f-word and an f-word a-hole.

Politico reported:

The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a “sick f*ck” who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoke with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: “What a fucking as*hole the guy is.”

Biden speaks about Trump in the same way that much of the country also seems to do. Just because Biden like ice cream cones and goes to church every weekend, it doesn’t mean that he is not just as disgusted and outraged by Trump as a majority of the country seems to be.

Joe Biden unlike Trump understands that it is beneath the office of the presidency for a president to use profanity in public. Biden respects the office that he holds, but his taste for bad words in private has been well known going back to his Senate days.

The President was described as having a growing disgust for Trump. For Joe Biden beating Trump is personal, and he isn’t afraid to show how he really feels about the failed former president.

