Trump Can’t Even Be Normal When He Posts About King Charles

Donald Trump posted about King Charles being diagnosed with cancer, but even then, he could not behave like a normal human being.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “KING CHARLES HAS CANCER. HE IS A WONDERFUL MAN, WHO I GOT TO KNOW WELL DURING MY PRESIDENCY, AND WE ALL PRAY THAT HE HAS A FAST AND FULL RECOVERY!”

This post raises several questions. Why is Trump screaming in ALL CAPS about King Charles having cancer? Is he the Internet Town Crier delivering the news on street corners?

Trump, of course, had to make the post about himself because he had to brag and name-drop about how well he knows King Charles.

Despite what Trump claims that younger royals found him creepy, especially since he borderline stalked Princess Diana:

The British TV presenter Selina Scott, a friend of Diana’s, claimed in the Sunday Times that Trump “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers” writing: “As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

The stalking of Diana takes on a different tone now that we know that Trump is a rapist.

Donald Trump will write paragraphs attacking prosecutors, judges, and other parties in the court cases against him, but he can only muster a couple of sentences for King Charles, and some of that was Trump bragging.

Trump can’t act like a normal human being in any circumstance. The United States can’t let itself be represented in front of the world by a cognitively declining Trump.

