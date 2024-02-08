Trump Just Gave Jack Smith More Evidence To Use Against Him

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

Trump was trying to use the Supreme Court hearing to boost his campaign, but instead, he gave Jack Smith more evidence.

After spending years and arguing in court that 1/6 was not an insurrection, Trump said, “And the one thing I’ll say is they kept saying about what I said right after the insurrection. The insurrection caused by Nancy Pelosi.”

Video:

Trump has said for years that the 1/6 attack was a peaceful protest, not an insurrection. As recently as December 2023, Trump denied being an insurrectionist, claiming President Biden is the real insurrectionist.

Donald Trump now admits that there was an insurrection, but it was all Nancy Pelosi’s fault, which is a point that makes no sense. Pelosi didn’t incite her supporters to come to the Capitol. The former Speaker did not encourage Trump supporters to attack the Capitol.

Donald Trump is the person who refused to stop the violence on 1/6

The big news for the Special Counsel is that Trump is now on video admitting that 1/6 was an insurrection but denying that it was his fault.

Every time Trump speaks, he gives Jack Smith more evidence to be used against him.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here. 

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like...

'Trump Just Gave Jack Smith More Evidence To Use Against Him' have 5 comments

  1. Fri, Feb 9th, 2024 @ 5:29 pm Alfonso Aston

    With thanks. An abundance of write ups.

    Review my web page: http://tvs.hr/?wptouch_switch=mobile&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fdarky-Ben.fr%2Fvlog%2F%3Farticle75%2Fwhat-do-you-wish-by-the-end-of-today-part-2-4%26PHPSESSID%3D031b3326f8254cc78e762162e7c0bd27

  2. Fri, Feb 9th, 2024 @ 2:49 pm Follow the Money

    Dear Loretta,
    “Steve Bannons Bank Account
    May Have Evidence Of FRAUD”:
    https://www.thedailybeast.com/steve-bannon-admits-bank-account-may-have-evidence-of-fraud
    For your history books
    and records files.

  3. Fri, Feb 9th, 2024 @ 1:45 pm Follow the Money

    President Joe Biden signs Trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill into law:
    https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/15/biden-signing-1-trillion-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-into-law.html
    We kept history books and records files.

  4. Fri, Feb 9th, 2024 @ 1:39 pm Follow the Money

    Donald Trump’s cabinet
    All claimed Mexico was paying for Donald Trump’s border wall:
    https://www.vox.com/2018/12/20/18149433/trump-mexico-pay-for-border-wall
    Bull picky. That’s a bold pass lie.
    We have proof.

  5. Thu, Feb 8th, 2024 @ 10:32 pm Loretta

    When did politics and vetting end

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023