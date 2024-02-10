Trump Attacks Nikki Haley’s Husband For Being Deployed As Melania Is MIA

Donald Trump attacked Nikki Haley’s husband for being deployed with the military, as Melania Trump is missing on the campaign trail.

Trump said, “I will never run against you. She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone. He knew. He knew.”

Video:

Trump on Haley: Where's her husband? Oh, he's away. He's away! What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband. Where is he? He's gone. pic.twitter.com/EeifanSxiF

— Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2024

Nikki Haley’s husband is currently deployed along the Horn of Africa.

The last time Melania Trump was seen publicly with her husband, she was refusing to ride in the same car with him. Melania Trump hasn’t shown up at any of her husband’s court dates or campaigned with with him during the Republican primary.

If Trump were to win, she may not move back to the White House. Trump might serve as his own First Lady.

Trump’s comments also play into the disrespect and contempt that he has for members of the military.

It is a sign of Trump’s desperation to be rid of Haley that Trump is attacking her husband for being deployed while “Milk Carton” Melania is nowhere to be seen.