John Fetterman Calls Rand Paul A “Prick”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) let his displeasure with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) holding up the Senate bill to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel known by referring to Paul as “one prick.”

CNN’s Manu Raju reported:

Sen. John Fetterman not mincing words about Rand Paul who is objecting to moving quickly to final vote on $95 billion aid package expected to pass Senate by mid-week.

“We’re only here because of just one prick,” Fetterman told me. “And he decides that the rest of all of our schedules and our lives and holding up this bill getting to the House for all of this aid. It’s incredibly frustrating and there’s no work being done. It’s just bad performance art.”

Fetterman is already one of the most quotable members of Congress for his blunt and truthful way of putting things, and he didn’t pull any punches when talking about Paul.

Sen. Paul’s constant dinner theater obstruction of the Senate has worn on his colleagues for years. Paul’s father, former Rep. Ron Paul, was infamous for saying no to everything and engaging in the same stunts in the House. So, it could be accurately stated that congressional obstruction is the Paul family business.

Rand Paul clearly hasn’t lost his ability to make his colleagues not be able to stand working with him.

Currently, Sen. Paul, Sen. JD Vance, and a few others are holding up the Senate with a fake filibuster. Paul has pulled this stunt a few times in the Senate as an attention-getting device.

Paul can’t stop the aid from passing, but he can do what he does best, annoy his colleagues and delay the inevitable.

