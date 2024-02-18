Trump Ranked The Worst President In History By Experts

Presidential scholars ranked Joe Biden 14th while Donald Trump was dead last in a new survey ranking the presidents.

The Presidential Greatness Survey was voted on by presidential scholars and experts of all political ideologies, and they were asked to rank all presidents on a scale of 0 to 100.

Who Is The Greatest President Of All Time?

The greatest president in US history was determined to be Abraham Lincoln. FDR moved up to second, and George Washington was third.

Here is what the survey found:

The results of this ranking are quite similar to the results from our previous surveys (released in 2015 and 2018): Abraham Lincoln again tops the list (95.03 average), followed by Franklin Delano Roosevelt (90.83), George Washington (90.32), Teddy Roosevelt (78.58), Thomas Jefferson (77.53), Harry Truman (75.34), Barack Obama (73.8), and Dwight Eisenhower (73.73).

The most notable changes in this ordering are Franklin Delano Roosevelt moving up to #2 from the third spot last year, and Dwight Eisenhower falling back to #8 from #6 last year. The bottom of the rankings is also relatively stable. Donald Trump rates lowest (10.92), behind James Buchanan (16.71), Andrew Johnson (21.56), Franklin Pierce (24.6), William Henry Harrison (26.01), and Warren Harding (27.76).

What is most noteworthy about the remaining presidents concerns who has risen and fallen over time. Since our initial survey, several presidents have had significant changes in their rankings. Barack Obama has risen 9 places (from #16 to #7), as has Ulysses S. Grant (from #26 to #17), while Andrew Jackson has fallen 12 places (from #9 to #21) and Calvin Coolidge has dropped 7 spots (from #27 to #34).

Biden ranks ahead of every Republican president, but Eisenhower. Interestingly, each of the last three Democratic presidents rank in the top 15. Barack Obama is at 7. Bill Clinton is at 12, and Joe Biden is at 14.

Of the last three Republican presidents, George H.W. Bush ranks the highest at 19. George W. Bush is at 32, and Donald Trump is last at 45.

Donald Trump Is Ranked The Worst President In US History

It is not difficult to understand why Trump was ranked last in US history. Trump has more impeachments (2) than legislative accomplishments (0). Trump lost an election and tried to overthrow the government while in office. Trump mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and is only the second president in history to have left office, losing more jobs than he created.

Trump’s record as president is appalling, but Republicans are about to nominate him to be their presidential standard bearer. Republicans are about to run the worst president in history against someone who is on track to be one of the best.

No matter what the media believes, this election has the potential to be a complete disaster for Republicans.

