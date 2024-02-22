Biden Suggests That Trump Should Be Committed

President Biden responded to Trump’s claim that his $355 million fraud fine is a form of “Navalny” by suggesting that the former president is crazy and should be committed.

Laura Ingraham asked Donald Trump how he was going to pay for the New York fraud fine, which is roughly $450 million, and Trump answered, “It’s a form of Navalny.”

Video:

Ingraham: How are you going to pay for your court fines? To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. Trump: It is a form of Navalny pic.twitter.com/5TRJOCYaOB — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 21, 2024

According to the White House print pool report, Biden responded to Trump’s comments by saying, “If I stood here 10 to 15 years ago and said all this, you’d all think I should be committed.

Biden is right. The level of insanity that the American people and the media tolerate from Trump would have been unfathomable even ten years ago.

President Biden was suggesting that Donald Trump is crazy, and that could be a very powerful argument to make to Independent and swing voters in November. Biden and Trump are both older, but only one makes you ask yourself if he needs psychiatric treatment.

Some in the media keep trying to push Biden’s age as the most important issue in the election, while leaving out that the real vital issue is that the Republican Party’s inevitable nominee has tried to overthrow the government, is facing 91 criminal counts, and each time he speaks raises questions about his mental health.

President Biden isn’t holding anything back when it comes to stopping Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

