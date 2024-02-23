Trump Confused His Words And Slurred His Speech At South Carolina Rally

Another campaign stop means more cognitive red flags for Donald Trump as the former president confused the words later and lady and slurred his speech in South Carolina.

Video of Trump confusing the words later and lady:

Trump, slurring and glitching: Three years lady, lady, lady. How about that. He goes. She goes pic.twitter.com/m2TH5jRuej — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 23, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Trump screwed up and showed the world that he now has to read his remarks from a teleprompter by accidentally reading the cues on the prompter that are for him:

A confused Trump refers to himself in the third person while reading his teleprompter: Yes oh yes and quickly says President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/LWdsS7gZRe — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 23, 2024

Donald Trump is now unable to correctly read his teleprompter, and when Trump does manage to get a sentence out, it is something crazy like suggesting that Nikki Haley is a Democratic plant in the Republican primary:

Trump claims Nikki Haley is working for Democrats, "She is working for Democrat donors, and all she's trying to do is inflict pain on us so they can win and November." pic.twitter.com/EnEb0ywQNB — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 23, 2024

You will see zero articles in The New York Times about Trump being in such steep decline that even his rallies have to be scripted for him, or his slurring of words, or the fact that he is getting basic words confused.

It would be shocking if Trump debated President Biden in the fall, because if this declining version of Trump has to stand up in front of the American people on live television for two hours, he will quickly be exposed.

The media is helping Trump hide his cognitive decline by not talking about it, but it is there in all of his speeches and appearances, and eventually even the corporate press that is working to return him to the White House won’t be able to ignore it any longer.

