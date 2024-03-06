Biden Smartly Makes A Play For Nikki Haley’s Supporters

President Biden made an appeal to Nikki Haley’s supporters to join his campaign and help save democracy from Trump.

President Biden said in a statement:

It takes a lot of courage to run for President â€“ thatâ€™s especially true in todayâ€™s Republican Party, where so few dare to speak the truth about Donald Trump. Nikki Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump made it clear he doesnâ€™t want Nikki Haleyâ€™s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign. I know there is a lot we wonâ€™t agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to Americaâ€™s adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground.

We all know this is no ordinary election. And the stakes for America couldnâ€™t be higher. I know that Democrats and Republicans and Independents disagree on many issues and hold strong convictions. Thatâ€™s a good thing. Thatâ€™s what America stands for. But I also know this: what unites Democrats and Republicans and Independents is a love for America.

President Biden made a common sense argument on multiple issues. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for Putin. Anyone who votes for Trump is voting for the end of democracy in the United States, and people who believe in the rule of law can’t support Trump.

Some of the Haley voters will probably hold their noses and vote for Trump, but in what could be a very close election, Biden would not need to convince many of the Haley supporters to join him in order to effectively sink Trump’s chances of winning the presidency.

The fact that Haley didn’t endorse Trump sent an unspoken message to her supporters that they don’t have to fall in line.

Biden is trying to isolate Trump and MAGA. It is a smart move because it isn’t enough to carry Trump to victory, while just a small percentage of Haley supporters could put Biden over the top.

