Biden Sets Grassroots Fundraising Record As Trump Drowns In Debt

As Donald Trump can’t afford to pay the legal judgments against him, the Biden-Harris campaign set another grassroots fundraising record.

Biden-Harris 2024 Deputy Campaign Manager Rob Flaherty said in a statement:

This Super Tuesday, the split screen between our campaign and Donald Trump’s operation (if you can call it that!) couldn’t be more stark: President Biden continues to see record-breaking grassroots enthusiasm around a historic and winning agenda, while Donald Trump is poised to enter the general election broke, saddled by his unwavering support for the extremism Americans repeatedly reject at the ballot box â€“ undermining our democracy, tax giveaways to the rich, and a national abortion ban.

While Trump spends his limited funds on various otherâ€¦ issues, President Biden’s campaign is using this grassroots momentum to build a cutting-edge and winning campaign for this November.

There is a reason why Trump isn’t holding the big mega rallies. He can’t afford it.

Grassroots fundraising matters because it is an indicator of how much support exists for a candidate. Small donors are people who show up to vote. As Biden sets records, Trump has watched his grassroots fundraising drop by 62.5%.Â

Trump’s non-stop asking for money appears to have fatigued his small donor base.

The underlying metrics of the presidential contest suggest that Biden and Trump are moving in opposite directions. Biden is putting together a well-funded political operation, while Trump is bleeding cash due to legal bills and has shown no indication that he will have the funds to keep up with Biden.

President Biden is having a massive Super Tuesday in 2024.