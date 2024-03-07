Biden Destroys Trump At The State Of The Union

To discuss the State Of The Union, please visit our newsletter The Daily.

President Biden came storming out of the gate at the State Of The Union and destroyed Donald Trump.

Biden called out Trump on Russia, “It wasn’t long ago when theÂ Republican president namedÂ Ronald Reagan thundered Mr.Â Gorbachev, tear down this wall.Â Now, now my predecessor is, aÂ former Republican presidentÂ tells Putin, quote, do whateverÂ theÂ hellÂ you want.Â That’s a quote.Â The former president said thatÂ bowing down to a RussianÂ leader.Â I think it’s outrageous,Â dangerous, and unacceptable.”

Video:

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Biden tells Putin, "We will not bow down. I will not bow down!!!" #SOTU pic.twitter.com/uJswENG2GX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024

Biden nailed Trump’s election lies:

Many of you were here on the darkest of days. We all saw with their own eyes the insurrectionists were not patriots, they had come to stop the peaceful transfer of power, to overturn the will of the people, January 6th lies about the 2020 election and the plots to steal the election post the gravest threat to U.S. democracy since the Civil War. But they failed. America stood! America stood strong, and democracy prevailed. Let’s be honest, the threat to democracy must be defended. My predecessor and some of you here seek to carry the truth about January 6th. I will not do that. This is a moment to speak the truth and to bury the lies. Here’s the simple truth. You can’t love your country only when you win.



Biden is taking on Trump and his lies while showing the American people what he has done and what is at stake in 2024.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.