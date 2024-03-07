Cognitively Declining Trump To Do Live Biden SOTU Play By Play

Former president Donald Trump said that he will be doing his own live fact check and play by play of President Biden’s SOTU.

What Is Trump Doing During Biden’s SOTU?

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!

No one is actually going to let Trump loose on live television during the State Of The Union. One lingering positive outcome of the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News is that conservative cable news networks are wary of being sued, so they are much more careful in dealing with Trump.

Trump’s live play-by-play will be on Truth Social, which will probably be run by his campaign, with some rants posted by the former president.

The whole setup has a possibility of disaster and comic gold.

Donald Trump doesn’t know who the current president is much of the time, so to think that he is going to be able to fact-check Joe Biden or possibly Barack Obama borders on delusional thinking.

Biden is set to give a State Of The Union address that will focus on the needs of the American people, such as lowering costs and improving healthcare.

Trump is more interested in attacking the prosecutors who have brought criminal cases against him and trying to avoid incarceration.

The state of our union is strong, while Donald Trump remains weak.

