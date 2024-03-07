Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens To Heckle Biden At SOTU

To discuss the State Of The Union, please visit our newsletter The Daily.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused President Biden of being on drugs and threatened to heckle him at the State Of The Union.

Greene told CNN’s Manu Raju, “If he’s a liar, he should be called out. That’s important to do and people really care about that.”

Raju asked, “So you might call him out tonight on the floor of the House?”

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Rep. Greene responded, “I have no idea what he’s going to say. And I would argue that Joe Biden has no idea what he’s saying to. So they’re probably working up a good drug cocktail mix over there at the White House. So we’ll see how he how he talks tonight, and then I’ll decide then.”

Video:

Greene on whether or not she will heckle Biden at the SOTU: If heâ€™s a liar, he should be called outâ€¦ people really care about that. pic.twitter.com/NRDExvdymv â€” Acyn (@Acyn) March 7, 2024



Marjorie Taylor Greene recently told a British reporter to F-off when she was asked about her Jewish space lasers conspiracy theory, but she thinks Joe Biden is a liar and on drugs.

This would not be the first State Of The Union heckling for Greene, as she and Lauren Boebert previously heckled President Biden at the SOTU.

Rep. Greene is all about getting attention for herself, so it won’t be a surprise if she pulls another stunt to disrespect President Biden.

The Georgia congresswoman continues to show that she is unfit to serve and has no place in the Congress.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.