Trump Is Having A Prolonged Meltdown Over Biden’s SOTU Success

It is the day after President Biden’s successful State Of The Union address and Donald Trump continues to melt down.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Biden’s speech last night is getting “panned” all over the World. Only the Radical Left lunatics are trying to make the best of it. It took him 41 minutes to talk, briefly, about Immigration and the Border, on the topic of which he was very weak. No talk of weaponization against his very calm and nice opponent. Angry as hell, this guy is a PSYCHO!

It has been nearly a day, and Donald Trump is still upset that President Biden had a successful SOTU address.

The media has tried to diminish the value and power of incumbency in the Biden/Trump rematch, but the State Of The Union gave Biden something that Donald Trump will not have in 2024. The SOTU provided Biden with a national platform where he could give an address with the nation watching.

Donald Trump can only get national television coverage when he appears in court as a defendant. Even then, he doesn’t get network coverage, or all of the cable news networks to air his remarks.

The platform of the presidency and the ability to drive national media coverage is a major advantage that Biden enjoys as the incumbent.

Trump’s campaign and party are struggling to raise money. While Biden has a sizable campaign war chest, so Trump won’t be able to use advertising to change the narrative.

The former president seemed to believe the polls and acted like the election was over, but what he didn’t understand was that the campaign had just started.

