Trump Union Dream Dies As Steelworkers To Endorse Biden

Trump has been courting the United Steelworkers for an endorsement, but union president Bruce McCall said that the union will endorse President Biden.

McCall said on Fox News:

We’re clearly leaning towards President Biden and we’ll be endorsing him. I’m sure it would be up to our executive board to do that in the very near future.

But President Biden is really developed for at least in my lifetime an industrial policy in this country with the infrastructure bill, the IRA and the CHIPS and Science Act. If you do that along with making sure that we’re on a level playing field with the rest of the world, that’s, that’s about real progress in America for industrial workers.

When asked why they haven’t endorsed Biden yet, McCall answered, “We just haven’t had our board meeting yet.”

Video:

Steelworkers Union President: Weâ€™re clearly leaning towards President Biden. Weâ€™ll endorse him, Iâ€™m sureâ€¦. pic.twitter.com/K5jePn3JXE — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2024

Trump has courted the autoworkers, Teamsters, and steelworkers unions with the autoworkers and steelworkers both deciding to endorse President Biden and the Teamsters making it clear that they are likely to endorse Biden after the presidential conventions.

Donald Trump was one of the most anti-labor president in modern American history. Trump’s record on labor is abysmal. It would be shocking if any of the major unions endorsed Trump. In contrast, Joe Biden has been one of the pro-labor presidents in America since FDR.

Labor isn’t going to abandon Biden, and they most definitely will not be abandoning him for Donald Trump.

