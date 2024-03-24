Joe Biden Mocks Trump For Awarding Himself Golf Trophies

President Joe Biden’s X account had some fun with the fact that Trump awarded himself two golf trophies at his own tournaments at his own club.

After Trump bragged on Truth Social:

It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH! A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!

Biden posted:

To recap, Trump, who is reportedly a golf cheater, is awarding himself trophies at an awards ceremony that he is hosting at a golf club that he owns. (For now).

There is something embarrassingly sad about this. Trump can’t function unless he keeps convincing himself he is a winner.

Trump is handing himself trophies as New York Attorney General Letitia James is getting ready to seize his assets.

Donald Trump wasn’t out campaigning or trying to find $454 million to pay his fraud bond. The former president was at his golf club collecting trophies he had awarded himself.

AG James might want to get an appraisal on those trophies before Trump gets too attached to them.

