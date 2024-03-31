Sen. Raphael Warnock Rebukes Mike Johnson For Using Christianity To Divide Us

Sen. and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) called out Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for weaponizing Christianity and using it to divide us.

Warnock said of Johnson criticizing Biden for marking Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday:

Apparently, the speaker finds trans people abhorrent and I think he ought to think about that the fact of the matter is as you said, March 31st has been a de to lift up transgender people who endure violence and bigotry Easter, the date changes every single day (year), but this is just one more instance of folks who have who do not know how to lead us trying to divide us. And this is the opposite of the Christian faith.

Jesus centered the marginalized. He centered it the poor and in a moment like this, we need voices, particularly voices of faith, who would use our faith, not as a weapon to beat other people down, but as a bridge to bring all of us together. That is what martin Luther King Junior did And I’m honored to preach from that pulpit every single day. It is a faith that guides me in my work. As a United States senator trying to cap the cost of insulin so folks can afford it. Trying to make sure first-time homeowners can buy a home and that our children are not so a washed in student debt that they have a mortgage before they have a mortgage.

Video:

The nation needs more voices of faith to push back against the warping of Christianity to fit a political agenda, or even worse disguising authoritarian Christian nationalism in the language of Christianity when what its advocates are trying to do is both anti-democratic and un-Christian.

Rev. Warnock is an actual man of faith. Mike Johnson uses faith to justify an extremist political agenda.

Speaker Mike Johnson is example of why more and more Americans are turning away from Christianity, because the extremist right-wing voices are the loudest in the discussion and the increasingly Americans are rejecting right wing bigotry and division disguised as faith.

