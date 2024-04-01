Alvin Bragg Tears Into Trump While Requesting Expanded Gag Order

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said that everyone knows what Trump is doing, as he requested that the ex-president’s gag order be expanded.

The Manhattan DA’s office wrote in a filing:

Defendant’s dangerous, violent, and reprehensible rhetoric fundamentally threatens the integrity of these proceedings and is intended to intimidate witnesses and trial participants alike— including this Court. The People accordingly submit this memorandum in further support of our March 28 request that the Court (1) clarify or confirm that its March 26, 2024 Order Restricting Extrajudicial Statements protects family members of the Court, the District Attorney, and all other individuals mentioned in the Order; and (2) warn defendant that his recent conduct is contumacious and direct that defendant immediately desist from attacks on family members.

To the extent that the original March 26 Order did not already prohibit this behavior, this Court can

and should clarify or extend the Order to protect family members of the Court on the record described below, and should warn defendant that any future disregard of the Order will result in sanctions under Judiciary Law §§ 750(A)(3) and 751.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

…

There is no constitutional right to target the family of this Court, let alone on the blatant falsehoods that have served as the flimsiest pretexts for defendant’s attacks. Defendant knows what he is doing, and everyone else does too. And we all know exactly what defendant intends because he has said for decades that it is part of his life philosophy to go after his perceived opponents “as viciously and as violently” as he can.5 He has said for decades that he attacks his perceived opponents “viciously” and “violently” both “because it is a good feeling and because other people will see you doing it.”6 And he promised very recently that “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”7 He is carrying out that promise right now.

The gag order needs to be expanded. By attacking the judge’s daughter, Trump is trying to threaten and intimidate the judge. DA Bragg was correct. We all understand what Trump’s game is. The ex-president is trying to disrupt and distort the process so that justice can’t be done.

Donald Trump’s criminal trial is due to start in a couple of weeks, and the court needs to take action to stop him from contaminating the proceedings.

Trump has shown what he is capable of, so it is time for the court to shut him down.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.