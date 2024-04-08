Biden Pounces On Reeling Trump Over Abortion

As Trump flails around on the abortion issue, President Joe Biden has a clear message for America as he defines the former president.

Biden said in a statement released by his presidential campaign:

Donald Trump made it clear once again today that he is â€“ more than anyone in America â€“ the person responsible for ending Roe v. Wade. He is â€“ more than anyone in America â€“ responsible for creating the cruelty and the chaos that has enveloped America since the Dobbs decision.

Trump once said women must be punished for seeking reproductive health care â€“ and he’s gotten his wish. Women are being turned away from emergency rooms, forced to go to court to seek permission for the medical attention they need, and left to travel hundreds of miles for health care. In states like Florida, abortion will likely soon be illegal before many women know they’re pregnant. Because of Donald Trump, one in three women in America already live under extreme and dangerous bans that put their lives at risk and threaten doctors with prosecution for doing their jobs. And that is only going to get worse. With all his empty words on fertility treatments, Trump doesn’t tell you the MAGA Republicans he controls in Congress have put forward bills that could ban fertility treatments and that the Speaker of the House he empowered is one of the strongest supporters for a national abortion ban in the nation. Let there be no illusion. If Donald Trump is elected and the MAGA Republicans in Congress put a national abortion ban on the Resolute Desk, Trump will sign it into law.

Here’s what Donald Trump doesn’t understand: When he ripped away Roe v. Wade, he ripped away a fundamental right for the women of America that the United States Supreme Court had affirmed and reaffirmed for 50 years. As a fundamental right, it didn’t matter where you lived. It was granted to you as an American, not as a resident of any state. Generations of women had come to rely on that right. Now we’re in the extraordinary position where women today have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers. That has never happened before in America. And it cannot be allowed to stand. I am determined to restore the federal protections of Roe v. Wade. So it won’t matter where you live in America: The fundamental right to choose for women will once again be the law of the land. If you give me and Vice President Harris a Democratic Congress, that is exactly what we will do.

Trump is simply lying. There was no groundswell of support in America for overturning Roe. In fact, support for Roe is higher today in America than it has ever been. The real truth is Trump made a political deal in 2016. He promised to appoint a Court that would get rid of Roe. And he had to make good on that debt. So he did. It was never about public policy or what was right or what Trump believed. It was always about politics.

Trump admits as much in his statement today. Having created the chaos of overturning Roe, he’s trying to say, â€˜Oh, never mind. Don’t punish me for that. I just want to win.â€™

Trump is scrambling. He’s worried that since he’s the one responsible for overturning Roe the voters will hold him accountable in 2024. Well, I have news for Donald. They will. America was built on personal freedom and liberty. So, there is nothing more un-American than having our personal freedoms taken away. And that is what Donald Trump has done.

As I have said many times since the Dobbs decision, Donald Trump and all those responsible for overturning Roe don’t have a clue about the power of women in America. But they are about to find out.

Biden knows that the issue of reproductive freedom is on of the most important, and it will be at the top of millions of voters’s minds when they cast their ballots in the fall. America can’t afford to have a presidential candidate who lacks the courage to do what the majority of the country wants. The overwhelming majority of Americans want the government to not dictate to women what kind of healthcare they can have.

Trump is embracing the extremist right-wing position on abortion while also attempting to run away from it. Biden was ready for Trump’s abortion spin, and he is going to let the convicted fraudster deceive a majority of the population out of their rights.

