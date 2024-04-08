Trump Smoked Again As Appeals Court Denies Manhattan Trial Postponement

An appeals court saw through Trump’s latest attempt to postpone his hush money criminal trial that begins next week.

CNN reported:

A New York appeals court has denied Donald Trump’s petition to change the venue of his upcoming hush money trial.

The former president’s attorneys on Monday had urged the court to postpone the trial so it could consider whether to change the venue, arguing that Trump cannot get a fair jury in New York.

But Associate Justice Lizbeth GonzÃ¡lez quickly denied the motion to stop the trial after hearing arguments Monday, and there is no further argument on the motion to change the venue.

Trump’s basic argument is that he can’t get a fair trial in the place where he is alleged to have committed so many crimes. Trump has been found liable in civil court for decades of fraud, and the rape of E. Jean Carroll. He will soon be on trial for the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election and beyond, which Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has argued is election interference along with falsifying business records.

Donald Trump is apparently getting very worried about standing trial in Manhattan. He is trying to get the venue changed while also potentially laying the foundation to claim to his supporters that he was convicted because he could not get a fair trial.

Forgot what Trump posts on Truth Social. What he is directing is lawyers to do in court is the behavior of a scared defendant who is worried about being convicted.

