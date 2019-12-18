Trump Approval Rating Plummets To New Low With The Military

A new poll of people in the military found that Donald Trump’s approval rating has plunged to an all-time low as a majority do not politically support the president.

The Military Times poll found:

Half of active-duty military personnel contacted in the poll held an unfavorable view of President Trump, showing a continued decline in his approval rating since he was elected in 2016.

Trump’s 42 percent approval in the latest poll, conducted from Oct. 23 to Dec. 2, sets his lowest mark in the survey since being elected president. Some 50 percent of troops said they had an unfavorable view of him. By comparison, just a few weeks after his electoral victory in November 2016, 46 percent of troops surveyed had a positive view of the businessman-turned-politician, and 37 percent had a negative opinion.

Trump has spent much of his presidency trying to politicize the troops. He has shamelessly used those who serve the county as props in his propaganda and PR efforts. It has gotten so bad that some military leaders will not appear with Trump on stage because they don’t want to be used as political pawns.

Trump has interfered with the military justice system to help a war criminal, and his conduct has not lived up to the ethical and moral standards that are expected of those who serve the country.

