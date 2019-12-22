Republicans Ruin Christmas By Defending Trump As Godly

590 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) went on television and with a straight face defended Trump’s character and praised his work for faith-based voters.

Transcript via CNN’s State Of The Union:

BASH: Senator, I want to ask you about a really interesting article this week from the editor of “Christianity Today,” which is a prominent evangelical magazine.

He called for the president’s removal from office.

And here’s what he wrote: “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character,” going on to say: “That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties, but loyalty to the creator of the Ten Commandments.”

So, he’s saying that he can’t reconcile his Christian faith and values, kindness, generosity, integrity, with the president’s — quote — “immoral actions in business, relationships with women, and habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies and slanders.”

I know your Christian faith is important to you. And I’m wondering, especially since, like, I think it’s almost six in 10 of your constituents are white Christians, when you read this, is this something that is familiar? Do you wrestle with this?

BLUNT: Well, I think that person looking at the president vs. what the president’s done as president has got to be an outlier in everything I hear from the Christian community.

The faith-based community generally is very supportive of this president because he’s been very supportive of them. What the president has done to allow faith-based institutions to get back as one of the potential options in adoption, something I care a lot about, what the president has done to try to assert religious freedom all over the world, really important.

BASH: Again, what about you, Roy Blunt? Do you struggle personally with the kinds of things he described?

BLUNT: If you look at the president’s actions, if Roy Blunt looks at the president’s actions, no president in my lifetime has been as aggressive in trying to achieve the goals that faith-based voters have set out than this one has.

Video:

GOP Sen. Roy Blunt defends Trump after an op-ed in Christianity Today says the President has "grossly immoral character": "No president in my lifetime has been as aggressive in trying to achieve the goals that faith-based voters have set out than this one has" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/M7G8TOuRom — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 22, 2019

What Sen. Blunt was really say was that moral character no longer matters to faith-based voters on the right. The only thing that matters is politics. Trump really hasn’t been all that great for faith-based voters on the right. He has talked a big game. He has signed a bunch of executive orders that will be immediately overturned when he leaves office, but it has mostly been a smoke and mirrors act.

Blunt was suggesting that Trump is godly because of some calculated political decisions that are designed to win him votes.

It is Christmas and Republican Senator went on national television and lied about the non-existent moral character of Donal Trump.