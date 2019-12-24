A Christmas Message From PoliticusUSA

Sarah Jones delivers a special Christmas message from PoliticusUSA to wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season.

Sarah Jones said:

I want to thank each and every one of you for reading, watching, and staying engaged during what has been the most trying time for our country in my memory. Each day is an assault on truth, and not a day goes by without at least one moment of despair and one of horror.

Our country needs every single one of you to stay engaged, to speak your truth, to refuse to be gaslit, to refuse to lower your standards to accept the now disproven but still a good metaphor boiling frog attacks on our liberty and freedoms.

These have not been easy days. It can be difficult to maintain our own values in the face of evils against children like we are seeing in the border detention facilities.

So if you are feeling those things, you’re not alone, and you matter. Your voice matters.

Video: