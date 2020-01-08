Trump blamed Obama for Iran’s missile strike on a US base in Iraq by falsely claiming that the missiles were paid for by the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump said, “Iran’s hostility substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they chanted death to America. In fact, they chanted death to America the day the agreement was signed. Then Iran went on a terror spree funded by the money from the deal and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq. The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration.”

Video:

A snorting and lying Trump just blamed Obama for the Iranian missile strike on a US base pic.twitter.com/y080ApVz68 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 8, 2020

Trump is repeating some of his favorite lies about the Iran nuclear deal. The president was lying when he claimed that Obama gave Iran $150 billion and that the money paid for the missiles used to attack an American base.

PolitiFact wrote, “The 2015 Iran nuclear deal involved multiple nations, not just the United States under Obama, and did not involve the United States giving cash to Iran. It’s also debatable whether Iran ultimately got access to $150 billion of what were its own assets — which had been frozen in retaliation for its pursuit of a nuclear weapon — or whether the amount was much less.”

Contrary to Trump’s historical fiction, Iran increased its activities after Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal. The root cause of the current escalation is Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump has to tell more lies to cover for his big lie on the Iran nuclear deal.

The heart of the problem isn’t Barack Obama. It’s Donald Trump.

