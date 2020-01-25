Trump’s Lawyer Pushes Russian Propaganda As Impeachment Defense

Trump’s defense consists of a Russian propaganda conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump lawyer Mike Purpura argued, “President Trump then turned to corruption in the form of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking a foreign leader to help get to the bottom of all forms of foreign interference in an American presidential election.”

Video:

Trump's defense consists of Russian propaganda that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. Yes, Trump is using a Russian conspiracy theory as part of his impeachment defense. pic.twitter.com/f8XTAivxQQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 25, 2020

Purpura was pushing the Crowdstrike conspiracy theory that was widely debunked by witnesses at the House impeachment investigation. The president’s own lawyer is admitting that the basis for extorting Ukraine was a Russian conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine who really interfered in the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton.

Sen. Mark Warner warned that Trump and Giuliani are potentially being manipulated by Russian propaganda, and that same propaganda has found its way into Trump’s impeachment defense.

Trump and his legal team are using the impeachment trial to push Russian misinformation to the American people. Even when he is defending himself at an impeachment trial, Donald Trump continues to push Putin’s agenda.

