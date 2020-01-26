Tom Cotton Defends Trump Mocking Troops With Brain Injuries

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) invented an explanation to pretend like Trump wasn’t mocking or downplaying troops with brain injuries.

Tom Cotton Defends Trump Downplaying Troops’ Brain Injuries

Sen. Tom Cotton went on CBS’s Face The Nation and invented an explanation for Trump downplaying the traumatic brain injuries suffered by the troops.

Transcript via CBS’s Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I- I want to play though, here’s how the president described it when he was asked about these injuries.

(BEGIN CLIP)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things, but I would say- and I can report it is not very serious.

(END CLIP)

SEN. COTTON: So I-I thi–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Veterans groups are calling for the president to apologize. Should he apologize for calling it nothing serious?

SEN. COTTON: No I thi- he’s just descr- he’s not dismissing their injuries. He’s describing their injuries.

MARGARET BRENNAN: He said they’re headaches and not very serious.

SEN. COTTON: I think he’s describing their injuries. He’s not dismissing their injuries. Head injuries can be on anywhere–

MARGARET BRENNAN: He said headaches, I don’t consider them very serious.

SEN. COTTON: Well, that’s like saying that having a flesh wound is not very serious than having a–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, veterans groups and I know you’re a veteran and I know you–

SEN. COTTON: And veterans–

MARGARET BRENNAN: –know people who have suffered from TBI–

SEN. COTTON: –veterans can have a different point of view.

MARGARET BRENNAN:As do I. Don’t you think it’s serious that the president may need to apologize?

SEN. COTTON: No I mean, if it isn’t- if they are in fact, all these injuries are not serious, if they’re on the less serious side of the scale than the severe traumatic side of the scale, the president is just describing what happened. And I’m not dismissing them.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you consider TBI serious injury?

SEN. COTTON: Yes.

MARGARET BRENNAN: OK.