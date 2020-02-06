Rick Scott Introduces Amendment To Stop Future Impeachment Of Trump Accomplices

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)introduced a constitutional amendment that would raise the threshold for the House to impeach an elected official to 60%.

Sen. Scott wrote in USA Today:

I believe it’s time to raise the simple majority threshold in the House of Representatives to approve impeachment articles and send them to the Senate for trial.

Thursday, I’m introducing a constitutional amendment that would require a supermajority vote of three-fifths in the House to impeach a public official. Our country should never again suffer through the kind of partisan charade that has consumed Washington over the past several months.

I believe this amendment adheres to the true purpose and intention of the impeachment process laid out in our constitution.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has left the door open to impeaching Donald Trump again, but Scott chose an amendment that would require 60% of the House because it would effectively block any future impeachment of Donald Trump, Mike Pence, or other elected officials who have served as Trump accomplices like Rep. Devin Nunes.

After Trump was impeached, and stained for life, Republicans are trying to destroy the House’s impeachment power. Scott’s constitutional amendment will never get through Congress, and if it did, it wouldn’t be ratified by the states.

Republicans are coming after every check on Donald Trump and his accomplices, including those designed by the nation’s founders.

This is an assault on democracy that must be halted at the ballot box in November.

