Trump Claims That It Is His “Right” To Interfere In Roger Stone’s Sentencing

When asked about his interference in Roger Stone’s sentencing, Trump claimed he has the right to tell the DOJ what to do.

Trump said, “No. I didn’t speak to the Justice, but I have the absolute right to do it if I want. I stay out of things to a degree that people wouldn’t believe, but I didn’t speak to them. I thought the recommendation was ridiculous. I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous, and I look at others who haven’t been prosecuted, but when you see that, I thought it was an insult to our country, and it shouldn’t happen, but we’ll see what goes on there, but that was a horrible aberration. These are the same Mueller people…”

Video:

Asked about Roger Stone, Trump says he has an “absolute right” to tell the Justice Department what to do pic.twitter.com/AZRv9Aff7P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020

Trump does not have the absolute right to do anything, except resign. He is not a king. The Constitution does not give presidents absolute rights or unlimited powers. Trump didn’t have to speak directly to Barr. He communicated his displeasure with a tweet, but no one should believe a president who is approaching 20,000 lies in office.

Of course, Trump intervened to help Stone. He overruled federal prosecutors and corrupted the DOJ in a way that is a disgrace to the nation.

