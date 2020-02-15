Trump Has Now Spent 334 Years Of Presidential Salary On Taxpayer Funded Golf Trips

Donald Trump and his supporters like to boast about what a great guy he is for donating his presidential salary each quarter, but what they don’t talk about is just how much taxpayer money goes toward his non-stop golf trips.

According to a new report from Huffington Post, the president’s trip to Mar-a-Lago on Friday – his 29th to his Florida resort since taking office – brings the total taxpayer golf bill to $133.8 million.

“That figure translates to 334 years of the presidential salary that Trump and his supporters frequently boast he is not taking,” the report noted.

Not only are Trump’s golf trips breaking the bank, but they show just what a hypocrite this man is – as if we needed more evidence.

After Trump rode down his tacky escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy for president, one of his favorite attack lines on the campaign trail was about how Barack Obama golfed too much.

If he was elected, Trump promised he would “stay in the White House and work my ass off,” instead of golf.

“Yet after three years in office,” HuffPo reported, “Trump has spent two-and-a-half times as many days on a golf course as Obama had done at the same point in his first term. If Trump plays golf both Saturday and Sunday, he will have played 248 times. Obama by his 1,123rd day in office had played 92 times.”

The number of years of presidential salary that Trump has spent on his golf trips has skyrocketed by 56 years since August of last year, when the president’s taxpayer funded golf outings *only* cost the American people 278 years of presidential salary.

The American people pay the bill while Trump profits

Not only are the American people paying the bill for Trump’s many trips to his clubs, but the president is profiting from those trips.

As The Washington Post noted earlier this month, Trump is charging the Secret Service $650 per night to stay at his properties, which shows the president is – again – lying when he says he’s barely charging the agency anything when they stay at his clubs.

“Trump’s company says it charges only minimal fees,” the report notes. “But Secret Service records do not show that.”

It’s simple: Donald Trump repeatedly uses the presidency to enrich himself at the expense of taxpayers. His head fake about donating his salary might work on his base, but the broader American electorate should be mad as hell.

