White House Laughably Claims That Barr Decided On His Own To Reduce Stone’s Sentence

Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff claimed on Sunday that Barr decided on his own to reduce Stone’s sentence, and Trump was not involved.

Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short said on CNN’s State of the Union, “There has been a bias inside the Department of Justice that Attorney General Barr is trying to correct. I think he has said that the president has not called him directly to say, please do these things. He has acted independently to initiate these reviews, and I think that e has doing a fantastic job with it.”

Video:

On CNN, Marc Short, chief of staff for Pence, insists AG Barr's move to reduce Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation was a decision he made independently of Trump's Twitter tantrum on the same topic because "he said the president has not called him directly to do these things." pic.twitter.com/AASijd7AeG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 16, 2020

Short’s version of events contains a lie of omission. Trump didn’t necessarily have to contact Barr directly. He tweeted his wishes, and then, like magic, the next morrning Barr announced that he was reducing Stone’s sentencing recommendation.

The Vice President’s chief of staff claims bias in the Justice Department when an IG report found no bias in the FBI. It is all conspiracy theories and contrived nonsense intended to hide Trump and Barr’s politicization of the Department of Justice.

There is a reason why 1,100 former DOJ officials and prosecutors are calling on Barr to resign. The Attorney General is doing the president’s bidding and in the process corrupting federal law enforcement in the United States.

