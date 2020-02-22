White House Weaponizes Russia Intel Against Him As Sanders Has Big Day In Nevada

As Sen. Bernie Sanders looks to be having a big day at the Nevada caucus, the White House is claiming that intel shows that Russia is helping Sanders, not Trump.

O’Brien said:

National security adviser Robert O'Brien tells ABC in interview to air tomorrow that he hasn't seen any evidence of Russia seeking to help Trump. Asked whether Russia might be helping Sanders, he says reports could be credible. "That's no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 22, 2020

If Bernie Sanders is the Democratic nominee, prepare for months of endless attacks that portray Sanders as a communist who Putin wants to see in the White House, when in reality, the opposite. Trump has been Putin’s dream president, and Trump is using Sanders to divide the Democratic Party and be the fall guy for election interference to benefit Trump.

Sen. Sanders is well on his way to a big day in Nevada. Still, Trump is showing that he is prepared to use his power as president to weaponize the Executive Branch against any Democratic nominee.

Trump isn’t afraid of Sanders but thinks that he has found the perfect patsy to take the fall for Russian election interference.