Trump Runs Away When Asked About His Physical

Reporters asked Trump if he had finished his annual physical, which is now in its second year, and the president responded by walking away.

Video:

Trump walks away without answering a question about whether he's finished the annual physical that has now spanned two years pic.twitter.com/QkfrdFRDwk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2020

The White House’s story for Trump’s surprise Saturday visit to Walter Reed last fall was that he was taking his annual physical. Hospital officials have gone on the record and told reporters that Trump’s November 2019 visit was abnormal.

In the face of a coronavirus outbreak in the US, the President Of The United States is hiding his physical and refusing to tell the American people about his health.

Trump isn’t the only presidential candidate who is refusing to release his full medical records. Sen. Bernie Sanders has also changed his position and is now refusing to release all of his medical records.

The public has a right to know about the health and wellness of the candidates that they have voted for or will be voting for.

Good for the reporter who refused to let Trump sweep his physical under the rug. Reporters should be demanding answers because the American people have the right to know if the president is healthy.

