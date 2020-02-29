Posted on by Jason Easley

Biden Warns America Not To Trust Trump On Coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden is telling the American people that Trump is saying ridiculous things, and can’t be trusted to handle the coronavirus.

Biden told reporters in South Carolina:

Biden was correct. Trump is more interested in goosing the stock market than he is protecting public health. Trump has been lying about his response to the pandemic and the timeline of the pandemic. Trump can’t be trusted on anything, but the fact that he is willing to lie to the American people about the seriousness of a pandemic and his response to it makes him a literal danger to American lives.

