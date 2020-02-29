Biden Warns America Not To Trust Trump On Coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden is telling the American people that Trump is saying ridiculous things, and can’t be trusted to handle the coronavirus.

Biden told reporters in South Carolina:

Can Americans trust the president at this point?

“The president, on the virus, no I do not,” Biden told reporters this morning in Greenville, South Carolina. “He should understand, I know he's a stable genius but it's, it's ridiculous the things he's saying.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 29, 2020

Biden on Trump calling #covid19 a Dem hoax: “When you say things like that it just so diminishes the faith that people around the world have in the United States. The president of th US said it’s a hoax. It’s hard to believe. Even for him it’s hard to believe. It’s just bizarre.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 29, 2020

“It’s able to be solved but it requires us to be absolutely level-headed and let the scientists have the lead in all of this. For him to start talk about it being a hoax is absolutely dangerous. It’s just not a decent way to act. I mean, it’s just about him.” https://t.co/97Ioz5u2cr — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 29, 2020

Biden was correct. Trump is more interested in goosing the stock market than he is protecting public health. Trump has been lying about his response to the pandemic and the timeline of the pandemic. Trump can’t be trusted on anything, but the fact that he is willing to lie to the American people about the seriousness of a pandemic and his response to it makes him a literal danger to American lives.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook