Biden Picks Up Two More Big Wins In Tennessee And Oklahoma

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up wins in two more states on Tuesday night: Tennessee and Oklahoma.

According to NBC News, when all the ballots are counted in those two states, Biden will end up with the most votes.

The pair of wins follows huge victories for the vice president in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama.

Biden’s victory in Oklahoma, in particular, was surprise given the fact that Bernie Sanders won the state in 2016 in his primary fight against Hillary Clinton.

As Rachel Maddow said on Tuesday night, “That was a Bernie Sanders victory in 2016 – 52-42 over Hillary Clinton – so that’s gotta be a surprise to the Sanders camp to lose Oklahoma to Joe Biden.”

Biden looks like the new front-runner

As Biden continues to rack up victories on Tuesday, it increasingly looks like he’s the front-runner (again) after Bernie Sanders spent the better part of 2020 with that title.

Not only is Biden doing well, but there’s a chance that he could walk out of Super Tuesday with an insurmountable delegate lead over Sanders – a once-unthinkable outcome after the former VP’s showing in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

After weeks of pundits writing his political obituary, Joe Biden is pulling off a comeback for the ages.