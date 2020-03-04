Pelosi Humiliates Trump With Coronavirus Response Bill

Speaker Pelosi did something that Trump has been unable to do. She delivered a competent plan and response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Americans urgently need a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep us safe from the widening coronavirus epidemic. We can do that now because today we reached a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on an emergency coronavirus response funding package of $8.3 billion of entirely new funds, thanks to our appropriations negotiators under Chairwoman Nita Lowey.

We commit more than $3 billion to the development of treatments and a coronavirus vaccine and include an additional $300 million to ensure Americans will have access to the vaccine regardless of their ability to pay. The legislation protects against price-gouging of these medicines developed with taxpayer dollars by ensuring that the federal government will only pay a fair and reasonable price for coronavirus vaccines and drugs and providing HHS the authority to ensure that they are affordable in the commercial market.

We are providing $2.2 billion in public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response, including nearly a billion dollars specifically to alleviate the immense financial strain on state, local, tribal and territorial hospitals and health systems. To protect public health, the bill will allow Medicare providers to extend telemedicine services to seniors regardless of where they live, at an estimated cost of $500 million. The bill also allows an estimated $7 billion in low-interest SBA loans to small businesses impacted by this epidemic.

The House will now move swiftly to pass this vital coronavirus emergency response package.

As Trump blames Obama and tries to hide information from the American people, Nancy Pelosi is providing the leadership that the country needs as it is faced with a potential coronavirus pandemic.

Trump should be humiliated that the Speaker of the House had to step in and do his job of formulating a plan to protect the public health.

Speaker Pelosi has once again delivered for her country, as Donald Trump doesn’t care about keeping the American people safe.

