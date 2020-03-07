The Coronavirus Is Spreading Faster Than Trump’s Lies

The reason why Trump can’t lie his way out of the coronavirus is that the virus is spreading faster than his lies and disinformation.

Here is a brief timeline of Friday’s coronavirus spread:

Latest @CNN reporting: 4:25 p.m: Minnesota reports first coronavirus case 5:20 p.m: First coronavirus case in Oklahoma 6:35 p.m: Connecticut reveals first coronavirus case 7:18 p.m: First coronavirus case in Kentucky reported 8:05 p.m: Nebraska reports first coronavirus case — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 7, 2020

Most of those of the reports of new cases in states happened after Trump spoke at the CDC and told Americans not to worry about the coronavirus, because he is really smart and he has a natural talent for outbreaks and epidemics.

Trump has finally met a crisis that he can’t lie or misinform his way out of, so he is raging and firing those beneath him.

Trump fired his chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and brought in Mark Meadows because he is unhappy with his messaging on the coronavirus. The president didn’t bring in more experts to handle his administration’s response to the virus. He made a token change at the top of his administration because he views the coronavirus as a political problem and not a matter of public health.

The backbone of Trump’s brief political career has been his ability to lie in overwhelming quantities to create doubt among his supporters about facts. Even an accomplished liar like Donald Trump can’t keep up with the spread of a virus. The virus is spreading faster than Trump can lie.

If the president had managed the coronavirus as a medical problem, instead of a political issue, none of this would be happening.

Trump is powerless to stop the coronavirus. His lies aren’t working, and the public health at risk, his presidency has been exposed.

