Trump Told Mike Pence Not To Call Governors Who Criticized Him

Trump admitted during the coronavirus briefing that he told Mike Pence not to call Govs. Jay Inslee and Gretchen Whitmer because they have criticized him.

Trump said:

I think they should be appreciative. Because when they’re not appreciative to me, they’re not appreciative to the army corps, not appreciative to FEMA. It’s not right. These people are working 24 hours a day. Mike Pence, Mike Pence, I don’t think he sleeps anymore. These are people that should be appreciated. He calls all the governors. I tell him, I’m a different type of person. I say Mike, don’t call the governor of Washington. You’re wasting your time with him. Don’t call the woman in Michigan. It doesn’t make any difference what happens.

….

You know what I say? If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call. He is a different type of person. He’ll call quietly anyway, okay?

Video:

Trump says he told Mike Pence not to call the governor of Washington, and "that woman" the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. pic.twitter.com/CWV96yuRMA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 27, 2020

Trump’s attitude backs up the claim by Gov. Whitmer that Trump is withholding medical supplies from her state.

The governors understand what every dime store dictator within five seconds of talking to Trump. Flatter Trump and he will give you anything.

Trump is punishing governors who don’t “appreciate” him. However, it is his job to provide aid and protect the people of the country. Trump doesn’t get to choose who gets aid and who doesn’t based on who has been nice to him that day.

Donald Trump is trying to punish governors who criticize him during a public health emergency, and his childish behavior will cost innocent people their lives.

