Twitter temporarily suspended the Twitter accounts of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Charlie Kirk for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Travis Akers tweeted:

JUST IN: Twitter has suspended the account of Rudy Giuliani due to violating their rules of disseminating false information about the coronavirus. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 28, 2020

Oliver Darcy confirmed the suspensions:

Twitter spox confirms to me that both @RudyGiuliani and @charliekirk11’s accounts were “temporarily locked for violating the Twitter Rules regarding COVID-19 misinformation.” — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 28, 2020

Twitter took down the tweets and temporarily suspended both accounts. Trump and his allies have been consistently endangering public health with misinformation and falsehoods about the coronavirus. Trump has been on a campaign to downplay the scope, severity, and duration of the epidemic.

The President has floated numerous crackpot schemes, including the recently backed off of unconstitutional federal quarantine of states.

Donald Trump is waging war, but it isn’t with the national medical crisis caused by the coronavirus. Trump and his friends are fighting a propaganda war against the facts and informing the American people of the truth.

Twitter took action against a couple of Trump defenders who were endangering American lives with misinformation.

