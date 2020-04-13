Trump’s Council To Reopen America Has Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and 0 Health Experts

Trump’s Council to Re-Open America contains administration officials, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and no public health experts.

Here is the whole gang:

Full list also includes AgSec Perdue, TranspoSec Chao, EnergySec Brouillette, LaborSec Scalia, HUDSec Carson, Acting OMB Dir Vought, Acting CEA Chair Philipson, and White House Advisors Chris Liddell and Peter Navarro https://t.co/L33dqzVUvu — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) April 13, 2020

There is universal consensus among health experts that the economy can’t be reopened until it is safe for people to return to work, but the president has filled his commission for starting the economy again, not with public health experts, but with family and lackeys.

The emphasis in this council is not on keeping people safe, but a sham group to give Trump exactly what he wants, the go-ahead to tell Americans to go back to work. Trump doesn’t have the legal authority to override the nation’s governors and local officials, but he could threaten to withhold federal coronavirus help from states that don’t reopen their economies.

Such a move would be a political disaster, but Trump is desperate, and if his fake economic council doesn’t move the needle, he could take desperate and extreme measures.

