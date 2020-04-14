Trump Loses It And Threatens To Leave His Own Coronavirus Briefing

Trump was pushed on people not being able to get tested and social distancing, so he blew up and threatened to leave his own coronavirus briefing.

The exchange:

Q: Today 600,000 cases, 25,000 deaths. I know you want to blame the W.H.O. I’ve spoken to hundreds of people across the country in the last few weeks who say they still can’t get tested and they aren’t social distancing. They aren’t —

Trump: Excuse me. I know your question. You ready? The governors are supposed to do testing. It’s up to the governors. Go ahead, please.

Q: Mr. President, that’s not the

Trump: Quiet.

Q: That’s not the question.

Trump: Quiet. Quiet.

Q: They say they’re following your lead, that they are not social distancing —

Trump: The governors are doing the testing. It’s now not up and hasn’t been up to the federal government. Go ahead.

Trump: I told them when they put this guy here, it’s nothing but trouble. He’s a showboat. If you keep talking, I’ll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people. If you keep talking, I’m going to leave and you can have it out with them.

Video:

Trump blows up and threatens to leave his own press conference when he was asked about people not being able to get tested. pic.twitter.com/wo0yWK9xBX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2020

Trump was asked a question about people not being able to get tested and being like him and not practicing social distancing. He responded by throwing a fit and threatening to walk out of his own press briefing.

Donald Trump can’t make it through a single one of these briefings without losing it in some way. Trump’s plan to blame the governors and the WHO for the pandemic has already fallen apart.

