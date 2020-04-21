Idaho Republican: Coronavirus Lockdown ‘No Different Than Nazi Germany’

An Idaho Republican has caused outrage by comparing Coronavirus containment measures to the Holocaust. Comments made last week have emerged in the national press today.

Idaho state representative Heather Scott told a podcast measures put in place by Governor Brad Little were like Nazi Germany. Little is also a Republican.

She criticized restrictions placed on non-essential workers.

“I mean, that’s no different than Nazi Germany, where you had government telling people, ‘You are an essential worker or a nonessential worker,’ and the nonessential workers got put on a train,” Scott said.

“I mean, they’re already calling him ‘Little Hitler, Governor Little Hitler’.”

Scott’s comments quickly caused outrage but in a subsequent Facebook post she was unapologetic. Instead, she chose to attack a newspaper, The Spokesman-Review, for writing about her comments.

Watch the video:

“It’s unfortunate, disingenuous and a real disservice to the public that biased local and national media continue to twist and turn facts away from their original intent and into their on-going war of hate towards conservatives and Americans in general,” Scott wrote.

“My videos and interviews are generating a lot of positive responses and people are waking up,” she said.

“My recent analogies are poignant and relative to our times.”

“While human lives are certainly more valuable than a business, we cannot underestimate nor ignore that our businesses are the lifeblood of the citizens who own them, the communities they are in and to the customers they serve.”

“Losing the former destroys the latter.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter