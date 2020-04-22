Trump Mocked for Wanting to “Shoot Down” Iranian Boats

The President has become the subject of mockery following a tweet about the Iranian military. Social media users piled on Donald Trump for suggesting boats can be shot down.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

Other Twitter uses quickly noted that boats generally cannot be shot down. The term is almost always applied to aircraft and the President did not correct his statement.

“I really hate to question the obvious, but how do you shoot down a boat?” user Larry Taylor asked.

Conservative commentator Rick Wilson, who is a strong critic of the President, was forced to agree.

“Unless the Iranians have some kind of hovercraft or ekranoplane?” Wilson quipped, while calling Trump “Admiral Bone Spurs.”

“After this, we’ll sink their planes!” mocked historian Kevin M. Kruse.

After this, we’ll sink their planes! https://t.co/1X4lzsHIjY — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 22, 2020

The President’s tweet may have been prompted by an Iranian satellite launch. Fox News reported on the event Wednesday morning.

Congressman Michael Waltz spoke to Fox & Friends about Iran and the need for a Space Force. The Florida Republican made some confusing remarks.

