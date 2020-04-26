Trump Spent 4 1/2 Minutes In Three Weeks Showing Empathy For Virus Victims

Trump’s coronavirus briefings are a train wreck where the President talks most of the time, and he only spent a little over a minute a week empathizing with virus victims.

Via The Washington Post, “Over the past three weeks, the tally comes to more than 13 hours of Trump — including two hours spent on attacks and 45 minutes praising himself and his administration, but just 4½ minutes expressing condolences for coronavirus victims. He spent twice as much time promoting an unproven antimalarial drug that was the object of a Food and Drug Administration warning Friday. Trump also said something false or misleading in nearly a quarter of his prepared comments or answers to questions, the analysis shows.”

The networks should be ashamed of themselves for airing briefings that were devoid and information, and contained at least 25% false and misleading statements.

The briefings exposed Trump as a failed leader who only cares about himself. It is unimaginable that any president would spend ten times longer praising themselves than showing empathy toward victims.

It isn’t your imagination, the coronavirus briefings really were Trump campaign rallies held live from the White House. The briefings provided little accurate medical information, and Trump spent twice a much time pushing dangerous virus treatments as he did comforting the nation in the middle of a pandemic.

These briefings should have never been on television. They aren’t news. They are venting sessions for Donald Trump.

