Trump Comes Unglued And Humiliates Himself At Press Conference

Trump is not in a good place as he claimed that he alone built the greatest economy in history while smearing Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.

Trump said on the economy, “I think we’re going to have a really good — I think it’s going to build fast and it will be a tremendous, tremendous comeback. And you know, I say I built the greatest economy with all of the people that helped me and all of the people in this country, we built the greatest economy the world has ever seen and we’ll do it again.”

Video:

Trump claims he built the greatest economy in the history of the world, not true, then he cuts a commercial for Walmart, and promises prosperity by the 4th quarter of this year. This is such an unglued performance from Trump. pic.twitter.com/um8GV6i3YP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 27, 2020

Trump smeared Pelosi:

Trump falsely claims Democrats downplayed the coronavirus while smearing Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/eOlFUw0n8Q — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 27, 2020

He also smeared Joe Biden:

Trump who doesn't read his own press releases falls apart and accuses Joe Biden of having other people write statements that he never sees. pic.twitter.com/Rtu26XihL9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 27, 2020

The man that America saw standing in the Rose Garden was not a reassuring presence or a picture of leadership in a time of crisis.

Trump went down the conspiracy rabbit hole and claimed that Democrats are exaggerating the coronavirus mortality rates.

The briefing did nothing to help Trump and only cemented the perception that came out of last week’s fiasco where Trump told the country to inject bleach.

Every day that Trump speaks at these briefings is another step closer to the end of his presidency.