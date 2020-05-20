Republicans Use Pro-Trump Doctors To Push Dangerous Reopening Propaganda

Republicans have been recruiting pro-Trump doctors to disagree with medical experts and push in the media for rapid economic reopening.

Via The AP:



Republican political operatives are recruiting “extremely pro-Trump” doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks proposed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The plan was discussed in a May 11 conference call with a senior staffer for the Trump reelection campaign organized by CNP Action, an affiliate of the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy. A leaked recording of the hourlong call was provided to The Associated Press by the Center for Media and Democracy, a progressive watchdog group.

The Republican Party is recruiting and using doctors to create propaganda and misinformation and reopening the country faster than virus and healthcare experts recommend because without a revived economy the GOP will likely lose the Senate and the White House and give Democrats complete control of the federal government.

Republicans are using doctors who are putting politics ahead of the public health to create a false narrative about the safety of a quick reopening. Thousands of people are still daily in the US from the coronavirus, and Republicans are spreading misinformation instead of handling the public health crisis.

