Democrat Amy Klobuchar Jokes That Trump Is Having ‘Hallucinations’ from Hydroxychloroquine

Donald Trump’s bizarre tweets could be the product of hallucinations, according to Senator Amy Klobuchar. She was responding to comments he made about her.

President Trump tweeted about the Democratic senator on Wednesday. He repeated the false claim that the Democratic Party made her drop out of the presidential primaries.

“Crazy Bernie Sanders is not a fighter. He gives up too easy!” Trump said.

“The Dem establishment gets Alfred E. Newman (Mayor Pete) & Amy Klobuchar to quit & endorse Sleepy Joe BEFORE Super Tuesday, & gets Pocahontas to stay in the race, taking thousands of votes from Bernie.”

They say that hydroxychloroquine can lead to hallucinations. https://t.co/jCfls8eZpf — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 20, 2020

“He would have beaten Sleepy Joe in a LANDSLIDE, every State, if these events didn’t happen,” Trump went on.

Trump tagged Klobuchar in his tweet and the Minnesota senator responded with a quip about the President’s state of mind.

“They say that hydroxychloroquine can lead to hallucinations,” she tweeted.

The President has claimed he’s the drug as a precaution against Coronavirus. However, there is no evidence yet that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment.

Medical experts have also warned that there can be serious health risks of taking the drug, including the possibility that it can be fatal.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has also pointed out that Trump’s health may not be the best, increasing the potential danger of his taking the unproven treatment.

