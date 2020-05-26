Trump Hits A New Low By Trying To Tattle On Obama For Golfing

Trump is still upset and raging over getting called out for golfing during the pandemic, so he tried to tattle on Obama.

Trump tweeted:

Didn’t Obama, whose Administration has now been caught cold illegally spying on the Trump campaign, recently also get caught playing golf on a course in Virginia, despite his wife Michelle urging people to stay home, before and after his round, in a major public service message? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

….A total double standard. The only thing the Dems have going for them is their very close relationship with the Fake News Lamestream Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump needs to learn what the term double standard means. Barack Obama is not the current president. As long as he is not violating any local rules or guidelines, he is free to play golf, just like any other private citizen.

Donald Trump is the current President Of The United States. He is not a private citizen. He is responsible for the federal response to an ongoing pandemic. It is not a double standard to criticize Trump for doing something that no other president would do. (Golf as the virus death toll approaches 100,000 Americans).

Trump is acting like the presidency is the second grade.

Tattling on Obama will not erase the terrible failure of Trump’s pandemic response.