Trump’s Facebook Page Shares Video of Biden Campaign in a Coffin

Donald Trump’s Facebook page has shared a video of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in a coffin. The President’s page repurposed a popular meme to attack the former Vice President.

Trump’s official Facebook page shared a dancing Ghanaian pallbearers video with the Biden campaign logo imposed on the coffin. Though this is a popular meme, there was angry reaction.

The video was also cut with Biden’s recent comments to Charlamagne tha God about African American voters. The overall impression was that his campaign was dead because of the remarks, which he apologized for.

Watch the video:

Posted by Donald J. Trump on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden had said.

Critics branded Trump’s video “insane” and “despicable” shortly after it was posted, with former director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub being particularly critical.

“If somebody posted a video like this of Trump, they’d get a visit from the Secret Service,” Shaub tweeted.

“This is not ok.”

“I just watched this and it is one of the most racist and despicable things I’ve seen on the internet,” said political analyst Jared Sexton Yates.

“There are so many times where I think I’ll get to the point where I can’t be surprised by Donald Trump’s and how disgusting he is, and then he inevitably finds a way.”

The video comes on the same day Trump doubled down on false claims that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was involved in a murder.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter