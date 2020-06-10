CNN Mocks Trump’s Legal Threat Over Poll Showing Biden Leading

CNN responded to Trump’s cease and desist letter over a poll by comparing him to a dictator and calling claims factually and legally baseless.

Here is CNN’s response to Trump’s cease and desist letter:

Official response from CNN General Counsel to @TeamTrump‘s letter demanding CNN apologize for a poll that shows @JoeBiden leading. pic.twitter.com/pQaGPxsA0y — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 10, 2020

Some quotes from the letter:

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40 year history that CNN had been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN’s polling results.” — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 10, 2020

“To the extent we have received legal threats from political leaders in

the past, they have typically come from countries like Venezuela or other regimes where there is little or no respect for a free and independent media.” — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 10, 2020

“Your letter is factually and legally baseless. It is yet another bad

faith attempt by the campaign to threaten litigation to muzzle speech it

does not want voters to read or hear. Your allegations and demands are rejected in their entirety.” — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 10, 2020

Trump continues to play to his base. The rest of the country is worried about the protests, pandemic, and the economy, but Trump keeps attacking CNN in the hope that if he feeds his base enough red meat it will carry him to victory over Joe Biden.

If Trump is going to threaten every single poll that shows him losing to Joe Biden, he will need to file dozens of lawsuits.

Trump can’t do anything to change his declining fortunes, so he is trying to discredit the polls, because his efforts to delegitimize the will of the majority know no limits. Trump will not stop until he routed and removed from the White House.

