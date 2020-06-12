Melania Trump Delayed Moving to White House to Renegotiate Her Prenup

Melania Trump reportedly put off moving to Washington, D.C. in order to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with the President. Mrs. Trump famously stayed in New York at the beginning of this administration.

According to a new report in The Washington Post, the First Lady remained in New York City after Trump’s inauguration as leverage to negotiate a better prenuptial agreement.

At the time, the official explanation was that Mrs. Trump wanted her son, Barron, to finish the school year without disruption. Her decision led to speculation.

A new book The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, claims she stayed behind as a negotiating tactic. The book’s author is Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan.

The First Lady was reportedly upset by revelations that became public during the campaign regarding Trump’s behavior toward women.

In particular, the infamous Access Hollywood tape may have prompted her to seek better terms.

In a hot mic moment with presenter Billy Bush, Trump said he could do what he wanted to women because he was a celebrity, even claiming he could “grab them by the pussy.”

Melania Trump used her time in New York to calm down following the incident and, importantly, “to amend her financial arrangement with Trump—what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron.’”

President Trump has been divorced twice. His divorce from Marla Maples has been the subject of much media reporting.

Trump reportedly placed strict conditions on his financial support of their daughter Tiffany.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter